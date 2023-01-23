A new statement from Brookhaven Police Department has been released about a shooting that left on person dead and three people wounded at an apartment building on the morning of Jan. 22.

Police identified Jose Manuel Ozuna-Ruiz, 44, of Brookhaven as the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

BPD’s report states there was an argument between the deceased victim and the alleged shooter prior to the shooting. Investigators recovered the suspected murder weapon from inside of the apartment along with an additional firearm.

The alleged shooter, whose name has not been released, is being charged with two felonies: murder and aggravated assault. He is currently hospitalized, and receiving treatment for his wounds.

The shooting occurred at 3112 Brookhaven, an apartment building on Buford Highway. Police spokesperson Sgt. Jacob Kissel told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that one man was dead and three others were wounded after an “overnight party.”

An update from Kissel was released on Jan. 23:

“On Jan. 22, at approximately 10:35 a.m., the Brookhaven Police Department responded to a 911 call in reference to multiple people being shot inside of an apartment located in the 3100 block of Buford Hwy. Officers arrived on scene and located four adult males inside of the apartment with gunshot wounds. The alleged shooter was inside of the location and had also sustained a gunshot wound. He was detained and officers began providing treatment to all the individuals who were shot

until medical personnel arrived on scene. Three of the four males were transported to a local trauma center for treatment of their wounds. The fourth male, 44-year-old Jose Manuel Ozuna-Ruiz of Brookhaven, Ga., was pronounced deceased on scene.”

The statement continued:

“Brookhaven Police investigators responded to the scene and conducted multiple interviews with witnesses who were inside of the apartment at the time of the shooting. The investigation revealed there was an argument between the deceased victim and the alleged shooter prior to the shooting. Investigators recovered the suspected murder weapon from inside of the apartment along with an

additional firearm. The surviving victims remain in stable condition at a local hospital.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.