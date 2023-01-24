Sandy Springs City Council will choose one of five master developers to extend the City Springs campus.

City Manager Eden Freeman

The approximately four acres of property includes 108-city owned parking spaces, vacant land, a temporary fleet facility for city vehicles, and a small building that serves as a gym for the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Plans for the property included mixed-use development, including a boutique hotel, office, retail, and residential components, with a preference for owner-occupied housing, according to the request for proposals.

The city received five proposals and all were found to be in compliance with the city’s process and qualified to move forward to the second phase, City Manager Eden Freeman said during a special called City Council meeting on Jan. 23.

The firms include:

The Atlantic Companies

Mid City Real Estate Partners with ASD|SKY

Mill Creek Residential Trust with Westbridge

Regent Partners with Morris and Fellows

RocaPoint Partners and The Georgetown Co.

“I’m very excited that we’re encouraging their creativity. So they are well aware that we are open to rezoning,” Councilmember Jody Reichel said.

Freeman said once the city receives the proposals and makes its choice of partners if the selected firm asked for rezoning staff would then bring it forward. The proposals will have comprehensive layouts of what they plan and will have detailed concepts about what they want to produce, including financial performance, she said.

Freeman said staff expects to bring a recommendation of a master developer in April.