The James Beard Foundation has announced its list of the 2023 semifinalists for best restaurant and chef, including quite a few familiar names from metro Atlanta.

Finalists will be announced on March 29 and winners during the annual award ceremony on June 5 in Chicago.

Best Chef – Southeast

  • Ronald Hsu, Lazy Betty in Candler Park
  • Terry Koval, The Deer and the Dove in Decatur
  • Jiyeon Lee and Cody Taylor, Heirloom Market BBQ in Smyrna
  • Sahar Siddiqi, Chai Pani in Decatur
  • Deborah VanTrece, Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours in Westside

Outstanding Bakery

  • Buena Gente Cuban Bakery, Decatur

Outstanding Hospitality

  • Ticonderoga Club, Inman Park

Outstanding Wine Program

  • Lyla Lila, Midtown

Outstanding Restaurateur

  • Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore, and Emanuel Reed –  Slim and Husky’s Pizza Beeria, which has locations on Howell Mill Road and Metropolitan Parkway.

Collin Kelley

Collin Kelley has been the editor of Atlanta Intown for two decades and has been a journalist and freelance writer for 35 years. He’s also an award-winning poet and novelist.