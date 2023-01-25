The James Beard Foundation has announced its list of the 2023 semifinalists for best restaurant and chef, including quite a few familiar names from metro Atlanta.
Finalists will be announced on March 29 and winners during the annual award ceremony on June 5 in Chicago.
Best Chef – Southeast
- Ronald Hsu, Lazy Betty in Candler Park
- Terry Koval, The Deer and the Dove in Decatur
- Jiyeon Lee and Cody Taylor, Heirloom Market BBQ in Smyrna
- Sahar Siddiqi, Chai Pani in Decatur
- Deborah VanTrece, Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours in Westside
Outstanding Bakery
- Buena Gente Cuban Bakery, Decatur
Outstanding Hospitality
- Ticonderoga Club, Inman Park
Outstanding Wine Program
- Lyla Lila, Midtown
Outstanding Restaurateur
- Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore, and Emanuel Reed – Slim and Husky’s Pizza Beeria, which has locations on Howell Mill Road and Metropolitan Parkway.