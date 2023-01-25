The James Beard Foundation has announced its list of the 2023 semifinalists for best restaurant and chef, including quite a few familiar names from metro Atlanta.

Finalists will be announced on March 29 and winners during the annual award ceremony on June 5 in Chicago.

Best Chef – Southeast

Ronald Hsu, Lazy Betty in Candler Park

Terry Koval, The Deer and the Dove in Decatur

Jiyeon Lee and Cody Taylor, Heirloom Market BBQ in Smyrna

Sahar Siddiqi, Chai Pani in Decatur

Deborah VanTrece, Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours in Westside

Outstanding Bakery

Buena Gente Cuban Bakery, Decatur

Outstanding Hospitality

Ticonderoga Club, Inman Park

Outstanding Wine Program

Lyla Lila, Midtown

Outstanding Restaurateur