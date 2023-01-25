Dunwoody’s proposed paving plans for 2023 include 15 miles of resurfacing.

The Dunwoody City Council approved nearly $3 million for more than 15 miles of paving within the city for 2023 at its Jan. 23 meeting.

About $2.7 million in funding will come from the city’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and $450,000 funded through a state improvement grant.

The council approved the resurfacing plan without discussion on its consent agenda. The details had been discussed at the Jan. 9 meeting.

The Dunwoody staff recommended deferring the paving on two streets, Leisure Lake Drive and Chadwell Lane, to allow for a contingency if the other paving projects exceed the budget.

Blount Construction was the winning bidder out of the five that were submitted, according to Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith.

The council also heard a status report from Spruill Center for the Arts, one of the non-profit organizations that the city supports. Executive Director Alan Mothner talked about the economic recovery that the center has made following the pandemic, reporting that class enrollment in fall of 2022 surpassed that of winter of 2019. He also discussed the construction of the center’s new kiln room and education center expansion, which is slated for completion in late 2023.

In other action, the council discussed a facility usage agreement with Peachtree Club Softball that would allow for a temporary modification of the west baseball field at Peachtree Middle School in order to allow games and practices to be played. The teams would be given use of the field from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Prior to the meeting, Jeff Cantwell, representing the Peachtree Club Softball organization, thanked the council for supporting the program.

“We’ve been trying to find solutions for softball in Dunwoody and haven’t had much luck, but giving the girls an opportunity to have the fields for 10 weeks at their school is really important for the community,” Cantwell said.

The council discussed with Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker the need for the proper equipment to be installed and clear instructions about keeping the field in good condition. Walker said plans are in place to ensure that all the processes are being followed and said that “both sides (Dunwoody Senior Baseball, which runs the boys’ and men’s programs and Peachtree Softball) are aware and in agreement about the hours and rules.”

“Everything is moving in the right direction,” Walker said.

The council also