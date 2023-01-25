If you’re a young professional looking for the right place to call home in the Atlanta area, Brookhaven may be worth a visit.

Brookhaven, located in northeastern Atlanta, received a national ranking by a well-known online ranking site as the third best suburb for young professionals to live in out of 164 Georgia suburbs. It also scored No. 24 for best overall Georgia suburbs to live in.

Niche, a real estate review company, uses statistics from multiple sources and calculated the ranking for best places to live, using data sources including the IRS, the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. When creating their rankings for young professionals, they especially consider access to bars and restaurants, affordability, and job opportunities, according to their website.

Here are the Top 10 overall suburbs for young professionals, according to Niche.

1. North Druid Hills

2. Vinings

3. Brookhaven

4. North Decatur

5. Druid Hills

6. Sandy Springs

7. Smyrna

8. Dunwoody

9. Chamblee

10. Peachtree Corners

A little about Brookhaven



• Education: Brookhaven, which is part of the Dekalb County School District, has multiple highly-rated public and private schools. The International Charter School of Atlanta is rated the 12th best public elementary school in the state, according to Niche and the nearby Chamblee Charter High School is likewise ranked highly.

• Diversity: Niche gives Brookhaven an A for diversity, with 21% of the population being Hispanic and 11% being African-American.



• Age: The age demographics are mostly even, too, though 22% of the population are between 25-34. Education-wise, Brookhavenites are smart cookies: 40% of residents have bachelor’s degrees and 29% have a master’s degree or higher.

• Lots of parks: According to the City of Brookhaven’s website, there are 18 parks in the city, as well as two community centers with basketball courts and event spaces.

• Housing: The median household income is $101,607 compared to the national average of just below $65,000. The median rental price for a Brookhaven dwelling is $1,444, and the median value of a home is almost $525,000.

• Crime: The suburb gets a subpar score in the crime category, with 303 assaults per year per 100,000 residents, compared to the national average of 282.7. There are, however, significantly fewer burglaries than the national average — 303 in Brookhaven compared to 500.1 for the country.

Check out reviews from residents of Brookhaven here.