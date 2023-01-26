Red’s Beer Garden is celebrating three years of business.

Red’s was founded by Ed and Kristen “Red” Sumpter in early 2020 in the Benteen Park neighborhood in southeast Atlanta. In an emailed statement, Kristen Sumpter said it feels like the last few years have flown by.

“We love the neighborhood of Benteen Park, and we’ve got boatloads of love for our customers these past three years,” Sumpter said. ” We have regulars who started their dating journey at Red’s and are now married, babies who have grown into toddlers, and those who celebrate their great and sometimes not-so-great moments here. It’s been an honor to be a part of not only our customers’ lives but our employees as well. This place couldn’t happen without them, and we’re proud they are the face of Red’s.”

The local haunt will celebrate its third anniversary with an all-you-can-eat kick off dinner on Jan. 30, according to a press release. From 6-9 p.m., diners can enjoy an assortment of bites from Red’s menu, including crostinis, pulled pork sliders, smoked lemon pepper wet chicken wings, chicken salad bites, and so much more. The dinner will also include a beer cheese fountain for all your cheesy needs. Tickets cost $55 and include access to food, an anniversary beer glass, and a 23 oz pour of Red’s anniversary collaboration beer with Elsewhere Brewing, called BFF’s: Beer Friends Forever.

On Feb. 3, Red’s will throw another anniversary event that beer lovers won’t want to miss. Red’s “Three-Year Bottle Share” will take place from 6-9 p.m., and goers will be able to sample six to eight beers handpicked by Kristen Sumpter. Tickets cost $40.

To cap things off, Red’s Three-Year Anniversary Birthday Bash will take place on Feb. 4 from noon to 10 p.m. This event is free to the public and will celebrate the official rollout of BFF’s: Beer Friends Forever to the public. Each beer purchase will come with a raffle ticket for a chance to win various prizes.