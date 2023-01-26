Courtesy Google Fiber

Google Fiber is coming back to Brookhaven. A false start in 2013 is now a reality with the internet giant committing to serving the community.

Brookhaven City Council unanimously passed an ordinance on Jan. 24 to establish an agreement with Google Fiber Georgia LLC for the installation of network facilities in the city’s right-of-way.

Brookhaven would be one of the first cities in Georgia to have a franchise agreement with Google to reinvigorate their broadband plan in the state, said Brookhaven City Attorney Chris Balch.

“[Google has] already begun the engineering and work to put their broadband broadband plans in place. This will actually allow us to start collecting revenues from their subscribers,” said Balch.

Google announced in October 2022 that high-speed internet service was coming to metro Atlanta markets including Buckhead and Brookhaven.

Also at the Jan. 24 meeting, City Council addressed two zoning applications.

Tellus Partners was granted a 30-day deferral on the adaptive reuse proposal at 3 Corporate Boulevard. An application to rezone LUV Car Wash Southeast at 2695 Buford Highway and 2024 North Druid Hills Road passed with conditions on trash removal and protecting the greenway.

City Council approved an amendment to city code, modifying zoning regulations that encourage bicycle parking.

Mayor John Ernst presented a proclamation in honor of the 47-year career of Emeritus Chief of Police Gary Yandura, who retired after 10 years in the city of Brookhaven.

“We wouldn’t be here without you,” Ernst said.

In other news: