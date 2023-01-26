This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Dry January isn’t over yet. Enjoy the last few days with a mocktail from Gypsy Kitchen.

This recipe comes from Gypsy Kitchen’s Manager Chris Lamoree. This Buckhead staple offers a Spanish-style menu with Moroccan and Indian influences. Try this mocktail at home, and then head over to Gypsy Kitchen to enjoy it with their delicious menu.

Blackberey Elixir from Gypsy Kitchen.

Gypsy Kitchen’s Blackberry Elixir Recipe

Ingredients:

2 blackberries

1 sage leaf

1 oz honey

1/2 oz lemon juice (best with 2-3 lemon wedges squeezed)

Top with tonic

Directions:

Add your blackberries, sage, lemon juice, and honey to a shaker tin.

Add ice.

Shake hard to break up the berries roughly 15-20 times.

Pour ingredients into desired tall glass.

Finish with tonic water. (Mediterranean tonic works best)