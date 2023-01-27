The February issue of the Reporter includes a special section produced in partnership with the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival. Edited by Sammie Purcell, the 12-page supplement includes a note from AJFF Executive & Artistic Director Kenny Blank, a centerfold schedule of films, and Sammie’s “What can’t you miss” guide to the festival, which is now in its 23rd year.

Contributor Martine Tartour reviews “Stay With Us” from director Gad Elmaleh, who also stars in the film. She reminds American audiences that Elmaleh is a bona fide star in France, where “his stand-up comedy shows can bring together up to 50,000 people.”

Sammie has a review of “Israel Swings for Gold, a documentary about the Israeli Olympic Baseball team’s experience at the Tokyo Olympics. It was the first time Israel fielded an Olympic team in that sport.

Sammie also sits down for a conversation with composer Charles Fox, the man behind several of the most memorable theme songs of the last 50+ years. Fox is the subject of “Killing me Softly with His Songs,” which is the closing night film.

Tickets for the AJFF go on sale Fri., Jan. 27 at noon at ajff.org