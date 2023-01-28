Amy Frizzell (CAC)

The Community Assistance Center (CAC), announced that Amy Frizzell is its new development director.

Frizzell brings more than 24 years in nonprofit development to the hyper-local human services organization serving Sandy Springs and Dunwoody, according to a CAC news release.

“We are pleased and excited to welcome Amy Frizzell in her new role as development director,” said Francis K. Horton, III, CAC’s CEO. Frizzell is taking over from long-time Development Director Pam Jones, who is retiring at the end of January.

Frizzell has extensive experience in purpose-driven philanthropy, combining proficiency in fundraising and relationship-building with impactful and authentic nonprofit leadership, the release reported.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida International University in her hometown of Miami, beginning her nonprofit career in public relations. She later earned an MPA from the University of Illinois.

Frizzell has spent the last two decades spearheading fundraising for Atlanta-area nonprofits such as The Salvation Army, Youth Villages, and Usher’s New Look, where her goal-driven development efforts have netted millions of dollars in funds raised for worthy causes.

“CAC has a great track record of providing appropriate help in appropriate ways, and I look forward to furthering its mission with my experience and skills,” she said.