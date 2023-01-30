Georgia drivers are now paying $3.00 more to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago, according to the latest report from AAA-The Auto Club Group.

“Georgians continue to take a punch at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “The rise in crude oil prices continues to be the major culprit for higher pump prices nationwide.”

Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.39 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

Monday’s state average is 14 cents more than a week ago, 67 cents more than a month ago, and 20 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs $50.85 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying $3.00 more to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by nine cents to $3.50.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.05 to 8.14 million barrels a day last week. Although winter storms at the end of 2022 have contributed to tighter supply, the mild winter this month may have led to more drivers getting behind the wheel, pushing pump prices higher. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.7 million barrels to 232 million barrels.

Rising gas demand and elevated oil prices have contributed to higher pump prices.

If demand continues to grow, drivers will likely see pump prices increase this week.

“Unfortunately, we cannot predict how high gas prices will rise this week, therefore, drivers are encouraged to follow AAA money-saving tips listed below,” said Waiters.

AAA suggests the following tips to help consumers pinch pennies at the pump:

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder

Consider paying in cash vs. a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card

Enroll in fuel savings programs

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy

Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair

Combine errands to limit driving time

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy

AAA updates fuel price averages daily here. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

