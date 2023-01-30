Chelsea Beller (File)

Four men involved in the shooting death of Barcelona Wine Bar manager Chelsea Beller in 2017 have pleaded guilty to murder and other charges.

Beller, 29, was shot during a robbery while the Howell Mill Road restaurant was closing around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2017.

The robbers – Carlous Bailey, Terry Jones, Samuel Ott, and Ira Williams – tied up employees and forced Beller to open a safe. During the robbery, one of the suspects shot Beller. She was transported to Grady Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The four were indicted on multiple charges including murder, felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and burglary in the second degree, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.