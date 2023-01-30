This weekend, take part in the local celebration of Transit Equality Day, which commemorates the declaration that public transportation is a civil right.

“Everyone has a right to public transit that is frequent, reliable, and affordable. And we hope all Atlanta residents – both those who rely on MARTA as well as those who don’t normally use public transportation – will participate to shed light on the need for public transit that works for everyone,” said Rebecca Serna, executive director of Propel ATL.

On Feb. 3 and 4, Propel ATL and the Atlanta Transit Coalition are challenging local residents to ride public transit. The action aims to show support for frequent, sustainable and affordable transit.

Propel ATL actively advocates for a connected transportation system that serves the diverse needs of all Atlanta residents.

“Public transportation provides basic mobility for our communities, making it essential infrastructure critical to the social and economic well-being of Atlanta,” said Serna.

The advocacy group is also asking the city’s elected officials to take a ride to experience firsthand what it’s like to navigate bus and train lines in Atlanta.

Participants can also discuss what transit equity means to them on social media by using the hashtag #TransitEquityDayATL.

For those looking to get more involved in local transportation issues, Propel ATL suggest attending a MARTA board meeting.

Transit Equity Day is an annual commemoration of the birthday of Rosa Parks. The national day of action aims to recognized the declaration of public transit as a civil right. A network of community organizations, transit rider unions, environmental groups and labor unions organize various events throughout the city. For more information, click here.