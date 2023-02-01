Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Amplify Decatur Music Festival. The festival takes place Saturday, April 29 on the downtown Decatur Square. This year’s line-up features psychedelic rock ‘n’ roll band St. Paul & The Broken Bones, two-time Grammy Award winner, singer-songwriter Patty Griffin, Americana folk singer James McMurtry and funk band The Suffers.

Other artists performing this year include Town Mountain, Jackson County Line, and The Sundogs.

Proceeds of the festival will go to the Decatur Cooperative Ministry (DCM) which offers transitional housing for families facing homelessness, Decatur Education Foundation (DEF) who work to ensure academic success for all students, and the Giving Kitchen who provide emergency assistance for food service workers. The 2022 festival weekend raised $50,000 for DCM.

“We’re excited to bring great music back to the downtown square and strengthen our community,” said Drew Robinson, president of the Amplify My Community board. “Amplify continues to be impressed and humbled by unwavering support from the Decatur community and sponsors – especially Lenz. It’s enabled us to procure an incredibly talented, musically diverse line-up while celebrating and fundraising for DCM, DEF, and Giving Kitchen.”

Amplify Decatur will also feature a series of events starting on Friday, April 28. The weekend will include a show with the Tumbling Dice — The Ultimate Tribute to The Rolling Stones and an “Amplify Vs.” show at Waller’s Coffee Shop. Fans can look forward to additional artist announcements in the coming weeks.

Tickets are $75 for general admission, $195 for VIP, and $275 for premium VIP. Tickets are available at AmplifyDecatur.org.