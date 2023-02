Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 11.

The tour – her first solo outing in more than six years – will support the acclaimed “Renaissance” album.

Tickets go on sale starting Feb. 6 via Ticketmaster in a variety of pre-sale configurations. You can register here.

The tour will also be making stops in Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw, Toronto, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and many more.