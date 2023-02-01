A rendering of the apartment tower on Pharr Road in Buckhead.

The Buckhead Develoopment Review Committee looked at plans for a proposed 20-story apartment tower that would reshape of portion of Pharr Road in Buckhead.

The property located at 321 Pharr in Buckhead Village would also include ground-level retail, restaurant space and a parking garage for 500 vehicles.

No affordable housing is included in the 400-unit proposal, according to representatives from Tidal Real Estate Partners. However, one unit would be reserved for a Zone 2 Atlanta Police officer who wants to live onsite through a subsidy program.

The site between Grandview Avenue and N. Fulton Drive is currently home to the Pharr Road Emporium shopping center. The Chevron gas station at the corner of Pharr and Grandview would remain.

Members of the Development Review Committee said the plan is still working its way through the NPU and city and reserved recommendations for a future meeting.