Four new retail tenants are coming to High Street, a mixed-use district in Perimeter Center.

GID Development, High Street’s developer, announced that Agave Bandido, Cuddlefish, Ben & Jerry’s, and a boutique beauty salon, Sugarcoat, have committed to move into the 36-acre complex, which will open its first phase in 2024.

“With each new tenant, we are thoughtfully crafting a vibrant, amenity-rich destination that will serve as the town center for Central Perimeter,” said James Linsley, president of GID Development in an announcement released Feb. 1. “From the outset, our focus has been on designing compelling and active public spaces and curating a collection of talented chefs and restaurants at High Street, and we have so much more in store as we move toward 2024.”

The new tenants include Agave Bandido, a South Fla.-based restaurant that is making its first foray into the Atlanta market.

“Given the success we’ve had with our first restaurant in South Florida, it was critical we chose the right location to expand our brand,” said Mathew Baum, founder of Wolverine Management. “High Street presents the perfect opportunity to reach the same upscale, suburban consumers that have allowed us to flourish, so we are thrilled to begin welcoming guests in 2024.”

Cuddlefish, a sushi restaurant with another location in Decatur, is also set to open in High Street. In addition to offering a casual dining, the restaurant owners also have plan to operate a small fish market where customers can purchase kits to make their own rolls at home.

“We know how much people love Japanese cuisine, and we want to elevate their palates with a type of sushi they’ve likely never experienced,” said John Chen and Jason Liang, co-owners of Cuddlefish.

Ben & Jerry’s is also coming to High Street, its second brick-and-mortar store in the Atlanta area. It has another location at Inman Park.

Nail salon Surgarcoat will open its 12th location in the Metro area, the announcement said.

“Our latest group of tenants combined with our other fantastic tenants like Puttshack and Hampton Social have created a very strong foundation for our leasing at High Street,” said Molly Morgan, SVP of retail leasing for JLL’s 10twelve.

High Street is a $2 billion, 36-acre mixed-use and entertainment destination located at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive in Dunwoody. Its first phase includes 150,000 square feet of retail, 90,000 square feet of new loft office, 600 apartments, and a signature park.