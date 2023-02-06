3 Parks Wine Shop owner Sarah Pierre.

3 Parks Wine in Glenwood Park just marked its 10th anniversary and has something else to celebrate: a second location in Old Fourth Ward.

Owner Sarah Pierre (who also happens to be our Women + Wine columnist, pictured) said the new store will open in early summer at New City’s Fourth Ward project along the BeltLine Eastside Trail. The building is also Mailchimp’s new headquarters.

The new shop will be around 1,600 square feet, allowing for an expanded selection of wine, space for larger events, storage, and even an office.

“The Glenwood Park store has just gotten busier and busier – our tastings are packed,” Pierre said. “We’ll be doubling the size at Fourth Ward to have a more comfortable space where we can also hold classes and seminars.”

Pierre said she’s excited to become part of the Old Fourth Ward community.

“We’ll be right down the stairs off the BeltLine facing into the plaza, so it will be easy to find and really connect us to the Fourth Ward community,” she said.