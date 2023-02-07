Renderings by Duda|Paine Architects 1 / 7

The land surrounding the Margaret Mitchell House will soon receive a massive makeover, one that will turn eyes to the sky.

Trammell Crow Company plans to build a 30-story tower on property near the historic Tudor Revival building and gardens and the Midtown MARTA Station. The project’s architect Duda|Paine released renderings last week of the development called Stratus Midtown, showcasing a glassy tower that will overshadow the 1899 home where Margaret Mitchell penned “Gone with the Wind.”

Trammell Crow paid $17 million in 2020 to buy the land. The project requires the demolition of a one-story Delta Community Credit Union on the property, which is currently operational and will move to a new location at 1745 Peachtree Street in a few months.

The Margaret Mitchell House and its gardens — a designated city landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places — will be preserved by the two-block development.

Crescent Avenue, which is currently a two-way street, will be converted to a one-way to serve the project and its pedestrian plaza, according to the architecture firm. A mural is also in the works and will stretch multiple stories above the Margaret Mitchell House, which has been preserved as a museum.

Stratus Midtown will include 465,000 square feet of office space and roughly 9,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. A spacious lobby, a lounge-like library area and multiple balconies were highlighted by the renderings. The bottom 13 floors will consist of retail spaces and stacked parking, while the 14th story will feature amenities and an outdoor terrace.

Tenants have not been announced; CBRE is in charge of leasing.

Construction is expected to begin in 2024, according to Duda|Paine. Trammell Crow’s special administrative permit is still under review by the city’s Office of Zoning and Development.