The Bobby Jones Golf Course Foundation and Bobby Jones Links club management have announced that Bobby Jones Golf Course will be host the World Long Drive (WLD) Championship from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22.

WLD is celebrating its return to television and the GOLF Channel in 2023 in conjunction with the recent acquisition of World Long Drive by GF Sports & Entertainment.

Bobby Jones Golf Course was chosen as the WLD Championship host site because of its revolutionary course design and clubhouse overlooking the course, as well as its location in Buckhead.

The 2023 WLD season kicks off in March and will be comprised of 12 events domestically and more than 30 events internationally, with the chance for competitors to win more than $1.1 million in cash prizes. Competitors will have the opportunity to qualify for the World Long Drive Championship in Atlanta at eight qualifying North American events, equating to 128 total qualifying spots.

“We’re excited to showcase our course and facility on such a large scale and are looking forward to being a part of the return of World Long Drive,” said Josh Deal, General Manager of Bobby Jones Golf Course, in a press release. “We love that anyone has the ability to compete and make it to the WLD championship, and it’s that inclusive approach – in line with our foundation’s core mission – that makes us even more thrilled to be the home of the championship this year.”

To learn more about the most recent news from Bobby Jones Golf Course, visit www.bobbyjonesgc.com. For additional information on the World Long Drive Championship, as well as GF Sports & Entertainment’s acquisition of WLD, click here. For more on qualifying for the World Long Drive Championship, memberships and the World Long Drive Tour, visit https://worldlongdrive.com/.