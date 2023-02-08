February may be the shortest month of the year, but to us, it’s one of the most important. February is Black History Month, which pays tribute to the achievements and sacrifices of African-Americans. It’s a month of recognition and joyous celebrations.

We wanted to highlight a few of our favorite Black-owned food and beverage brands that have taken Atlanta by storm.

Bomb Biscuit Co.

Hats off to Erika Council, the Queen B of Biscuits, for her newly opened brick-and-mortar location at 688 Highland Ave. in Old Fourth Ward. From the line that queues daily, it’s safe to say that Bomb Biscuits is everything Atlanta needs and more. Council isn’t a new name to the Atlanta food scene, as she’s been hosting pop-ups since 2016. She is not only a chef, but also a writer and food developer, which is apparent after seeing her menu. We asked Andrew Thomas Lee, a well-known photographer and a longtime fan of Council, his thoughts on Atlanta’s newest, most phenomenally popular breakfast spot that’s attracting hundreds of people daily. “Bomb Biscuits has the best biscuits I’ve ever had – period. They’re buttery soft but they don’t fall apart and can stand up to anything you put on them,” says Lee, adding that his favorite menu item is the “Ultimate Classic” – a sausage egg and cheese on black pepper bacon and cheddar biscuit. “It’s definitely worth the wait in line”. Lee made sure to also mention the Bonuts, an extra special sweet treat to order when you visit Bomb Biscuit. There’s nothing like fried biscuit dough tossed in cinnamon sugar to satisfy that sweet tooth after a meal. (bombbiscuitatl.com)

If you opt for takeout or delivery so you can enjoy Bomb Biscuit at home, pair it with a Black-owned wine: 2021 House of Brown Rosé, Lodi, California.

Tassili’s Raw Reality Café

Calling all vegans! You might have to wait in a bit of line, but your meal will be worth the wait. Especially since you might get a sample or two while you’re watching the production team assemble the plant-based work of art right in front of you. Tassili’s is a fast-casual restaurant established in 2011 at 1059 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. in West End making raw vegan food as approachable as it gets. While Tassili’s is known for its gigantic wraps and salads, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by their other creative vegan options such as their carrot tuna, or the pad thai noodles. You don’t have to be vegan to catch the Tassili’s bug. Even the steak-loving carnivores stand in the Tassili’s line. What we love most about this Black-owned business and staple in the community is that they are using food as medicine – healthy, nutritious, and enjoyable raw vegan food. Tassili’s is truly a gift to Atlanta. (tassilisrawreality.com)

Sarah frequently enjoys the “Dat ish” wrap when she visits Tassili’s. Pair it with a Black-owned wine: 2021 Kumusha Chenin Blanc, Western Cape, South Africa.

Portrait Coffee

This wildly creative, and inspirational coffee brand was established in 2019 with the mission to “change the picture that comes to mind when folks think of specialty coffee”. Hence the name Portrait Coffee. Their team of Atlanta residents is small, yet mighty. You will find Portrait at some of the best coffee shops, gourmet markets, restaurants, and even sold at 3 Parks Wine Shop. We are also eager to mention that the Portrait team is in the process of opening a much-needed coffee shop in West End – right next to Tassili’s! We can’t say enough good things about this coffee company. Be on the lookout for Portrait wherever you go to get your caffeine fix. (portrait.coffee)

Start the day with a cup of Portrait “Toni” Coffee (name inspired by acclaimed author Toni Morrison), then end with a glass of this Black-owned wine: 2021 Ashanta Wines “Embryo II” Syrah, Sonoma Valley, California –

Endulge Cupcake Boutique

Seriously, who doesn’t like a cupcake? And with a name like Endulge, this bakery was destined for success. Located in the heart of Ormewood Park at 749 Moreland Ave., Endulge Cupcakes has been serving irresistible and perfectly sweetened cupcakes for the last decade. They are made fresh daily with all-natural and organic ingredients. You can also pre-order their incredible vegan cupcakes for any event or celebration. For all of you who enjoy an extra dose of convenience in your life, Endulge Cupcakes has a drive-thru. You can get a dozen cupcakes without stepping out of your car! Insider’s tip: Morelli’s Gourmet Ice Cream is across the street. (endulgecupcakes.com)

The salted caramel cupcake is one of their top sellers. We suggest pairing it with a sweeter style red wine. Endulge with a Black-owned wine brand: 2019 Lai Vines “Rose Marie” Cabernet, Paso Robles, California