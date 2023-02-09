Looking for something to do for Valentine’s Day? We’ve compiled an eclectic list of events and dining experiences that kick off this weekend ahead of Feb. 14.

Cupid’s Undie Run

Hundreds of folks clad only in their skivvies will take to the streets of Atlanta for the annual Cupid’s Undie Run on Feb. 11 at Eventide Brewing starting at noon. The event raises awareness of neurofibromatosis (NF) and fundraises for NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Register and get more details here.

‘Marry We’ Group Wedding Event

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will be the officiant at a mass wedding in Piedmont Park on Valentine’s Day. Hosted by Southern Hospitality Event Group, the ceremony will be followed by an indoor receptio, catered by Dennis Dean Catering. The reception includes dinner, dessert and an open bar. There will also be music until the vent wraps up at 9 p.m. The cost is $1,000 per couple and registration and more details are available here.

Valentine’s in the Garden

Celebrate romance – and the city – during an Atlanta-themed Valentines in the Garden at Atlanta Botanical Garden in Midtown. Enjoy live musical entertainment, a hip-hop dance party, a “Cola Sweetheart Diner,” caterer tasting sites, specialty cocktails and much more.

Drag Show at Lips

Lips, 3011 Buford Highway, will hold a special Valentine’s Day drag show on Feb. 14. featuring a three-course prix fixe dinner, drinks, and a fabulous show. Reserve now at (404) 315-7711.

Sweetheart Valentine’s Dance

Brookhaven Parks & Recreation hosts the event on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Lynwood Park Community Center, 3360 Osborne Road.. The price is $30 for the first parent/child, and $10 for each additional child. The event will include music, dancing and dinner. Registration is open to the first 200 guests to sign up. To register: http://ow.ly/IliJ30q6hPk.

The Blind Cupid

The Blind Pig Parlour Bar in Buckhead has transformed into The Blind Cupid through the end of February. The pop-up features swoon-worthy drinks, decadent menu snacks, and over-the-top pink and floral décor.

Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience

Exhibition Hub in Doraville will a host special Valentine’s Day version of Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience on Feb. 14. Guests will enjoy the artwork of Claude Monet, live music, and special sweetheart gifts for your sweetheart. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

North Italia

For Valentine’s Day, North Italia is offering a prix fixe menu with authentic three-course Italian meal. Choose from five starters like burrata di stagione and wild shrimp scampi; nine mains like chicken parmesan, squid ink tonnarelli and beef tenderloin & shrimp spiedini; and three desserts.

True Food Kitchen

Enjoy specialty Valentine’s weekend dishes & exclusive drinks from Feb. 10-14 at True Food Kitchen at Lenox Square. The special Valentine’s Day dinner menu includes a range of cocktails, featured wine bottles, starters, entrées and dessert.

One Flew South

The BeltLine restaurant is offering a special prix fixe menu for the holiday, including opening up on Tuesday, Feb. 14 for dinner service.The 3-course dinner is priced at $65 per person, with the option of $50 beverage pairing. Reservations can be made online here.

The St. Regis Atlanta

The St. Regis Atlanta invites you to gather your court for the Queen of Hearts tea service (Feb. 11-12) and an afternoon of elegance and entertainment, designed to delight and pamper the senses.

Brassica

Brassica, The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead’s signature brasserie-style restaurant, is debuting a 4-course menu exclusively curated by Chef Christophe Le Métayer and his culinary team for Valentine’s Day, Feb.10-14. For more information and to make a reservation, visit OpenTable.

Buckhead Life Restaurants

Valentine’s Day specials are being offered at several Buckhead Life restaurants. Bistro Niko, Chops Lobster Bar, Pricci, and Kyma will have speciality Valentine’s menus prix fixed per person. These set menus will showcase several courses of delectable bites at these Buckhead Life classic spots. Atlanta Fish Market will have a Lobster Special Menu offered on Valentine’s Day.

Petite Violette Dinner Shows

The restaurant, located at 2948 Clairmont Drive, is hosting two dinner shows and a special Valentine’s Day menu. Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem – The Bachelor: A Double Date with Death tells the hilarious story of single ladies vying for love from a hot millionaire, while Dinner and a Diva features highlights from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies. Reservations for the special holiday dinner are strongly recommended at (404) 634-6268 or click here.

Brookhaven Wines Sip & Shop

On Saturday, Feb. 11 join Brookhaven Wines, 1418 Dresden Drive, in a Valentine’s Day Sip and Shop. Sip bubbly rosé and shop Kendra Scott jewelry for your Valentine (or yourself!). All guests will receive 15% off all jewelry purchases. Get more info at brookhavenwines.com.

Pouring the Love – Self Love

This Valentine’s Day, Herbs & Kettles wants you to celebrate yourself. On Feb. 12, an event called “Pouring the Love – Self Love” will take place at The Lola, offering up a healthy dose of romance you can enjoy all by yourself. There will be a panel discussion on the importance of self love and how you can cultivate it through food, tea, routines, and holistic health. Check out more information here.