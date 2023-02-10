A rendering of bus rapid transit (BRT) planned for the Campbellton Road Corridor offers an idea of what the Clifton Corridor might look like with dedicated lanes.

MARTA will host three public forums to provide updates on the Clifton Corridor Transit Initiative Project, in-person on Feb. 13 and 18 and virtually on Feb. 16.

MARTA is studying bus rapid transit (BRT) and light rail transit (LRT) along the Clifton Corridor inside the city of Atlanta, in unincorporated DeKalb County, and the city of Decatur.

The project could connect the Lindbergh Center Station to the Decatur or Avondale Stations along a rapidly developing residential, institutional, and mixed-use corridor.

Key destinations on the line would include Emory University, Emory University Hospital, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston, and Atlanta VA Medical Center.

Meeting Details:

In-Person Public Forum

Monday, Feb. 13

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Emory Rollings School of Public Health Auditorium

1518 Clifton Rd, Atlanta, Ga. 30322

Register at www.connectclifton.com

Meeting accessible via Bus Routes 6 and 816 with services from Lindbergh, Inman Park/Reynoldstown, and Five Points Stations

Virtual Public Forum

Thursday, Feb. 16

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Register at www.connectclifton.com



Open House

Saturday, Feb. 18

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

North Decatur Presbyterian Church

611 Medlock Rd, Decatur, Ga. 30033

Register at www.connectclifton.com

Meeting accessible via Bus Route 36 with service from Midtown and Decature Stations.