MARTA will host three public forums to provide updates on the Clifton Corridor Transit Initiative Project, in-person on Feb. 13 and 18 and virtually on Feb. 16.
MARTA is studying bus rapid transit (BRT) and light rail transit (LRT) along the Clifton Corridor inside the city of Atlanta, in unincorporated DeKalb County, and the city of Decatur.
The project could connect the Lindbergh Center Station to the Decatur or Avondale Stations along a rapidly developing residential, institutional, and mixed-use corridor.
Key destinations on the line would include Emory University, Emory University Hospital, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston, and Atlanta VA Medical Center.
Meeting Details:
In-Person Public Forum
Monday, Feb. 13
6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Emory Rollings School of Public Health Auditorium
1518 Clifton Rd, Atlanta, Ga. 30322
Register at www.connectclifton.com
Meeting accessible via Bus Routes 6 and 816 with services from Lindbergh, Inman Park/Reynoldstown, and Five Points Stations
Virtual Public Forum
Thursday, Feb. 16
6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Register at www.connectclifton.com
Open House
Saturday, Feb. 18
10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
North Decatur Presbyterian Church
611 Medlock Rd, Decatur, Ga. 30033
Register at www.connectclifton.com
Meeting accessible via Bus Route 36 with service from Midtown and Decature Stations.