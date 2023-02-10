A rendering of bus rapid transit (BRT) planned for the Campbellton Road Corridor offers an idea of what the Clifton Corridor might look like with dedicated lanes.

MARTA will host three public forums to provide updates on the Clifton Corridor Transit Initiative Project, in-person on Feb. 13 and 18 and virtually on Feb. 16.

MARTA is studying bus rapid transit (BRT) and light rail transit (LRT) along the Clifton Corridor inside the city of Atlanta, in unincorporated DeKalb County, and the city of Decatur.

The project could connect the Lindbergh Center Station to the Decatur or Avondale Stations along a rapidly developing residential, institutional, and mixed-use corridor.

Key destinations on the line would include Emory University, Emory University Hospital, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston, and Atlanta VA Medical Center.  

Meeting Details:

In-Person Public Forum
Monday, Feb. 13
6:30 – 8:30 p.m. 
Emory Rollings School of Public Health Auditorium
1518 Clifton Rd, Atlanta, Ga. 30322
Register at www.connectclifton.com
Meeting accessible via Bus Routes 6 and 816 with services from Lindbergh, Inman Park/Reynoldstown, and Five Points Stations

Virtual Public Forum
Thursday, Feb. 16
6:30 – 8:30 p.m. 
Register at www.connectclifton.com  

Open House
Saturday, Feb. 18
10 a.m.- 2 p.m. 
North Decatur Presbyterian Church  
611 Medlock Rd, Decatur, Ga. 30033 
Register at www.connectclifton.com                  
Meeting accessible via Bus Route 36 with service from Midtown and Decature Stations.

Collin Kelley

Collin Kelley has been the editor of Atlanta Intown for two decades and has been a journalist and freelance writer for 35 years. He’s also an award-winning poet and novelist.