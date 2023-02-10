Two people were shot near Buckhead Village on Thursday evening in a dispute over a drug deal. A suspect is in custody.

According to the report from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of two people shot at 3005 Peachtree Road at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Upon arrival, officers located two male victims who had sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were alert, conscious, and breathing and were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Preliminary Investigation indicated the shooting occurred during a dispute over a narcotics transaction. Shortly afterward, units apprehended the suspect.

Carlos Benitez, 24, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony. Benitez was transported to the Fulton County Jail.

Both victims remain in the hospital at this time.