If your family is considering a move to Dunwoody, schools are probably playing a big role in your decision.

To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of the top-rated elementary schools in Dunwoody, according to a ranking system from Great Schools.

Great Schools creates rankings by analyzing data from state departments of education and the federal government.

Top 5 Public Schools

Austin Elementary School: 10/10 Scores: Austin scored a 10 in student progress and test scores. By comparison, students at Austin excel higher than students in neighboring areas for student progress. For test scores, students scored above average, doubling the state average in the four core areas: English, math, science, and social studies. The Demographics: The student demographic is primarily dominated by, white students (61%), Asian (27%), Hispanics (6%), and Black (4%). Only 2 percent of students come from low-income homes. Also, the teacher to student ratio is 1 to 14.



Vanderlyn Elementary School- 9/10 Scores: Great Schools says test scores at this school are far above the state average. There has been steady progress made at this school with test scores in the last year, Great Schools says. Demographics: The student demographic is white (46%), Asian (41%), Hispanic (6 percent) and Black (4 percent). Three percent are from low-income homes. The teacher to student ratio is one to 15.



Chesnut Elementary School- 8/10 Scores: Students’ test scores show progress and high development in academics. Chesnut performs well compared to the state average. Great Schools says the school is a doing a better job at supporting academic growth than most other schools. Demographics: The student demographic is different compared to Vanderlyn and Austin. The breakdown looks like this: Black (29%), white (28%), Hispanic (27%) and Asian (10%). Students from low-income backgrounds, (37%), do well compared to students in surrounding areas and the state. The teacher to student ratio is one to 12.



Dunwoody Elementary School- 7/10 Scores: Great Schools says students at this school are making average academic progress compared to last year and to similar students in the state. There’s been average progress made with high test scores. Demographics: The demographics of Dunwoody Elementary look like this: Asian (37%), white (35%), black (15%) and Hispanic (9%). For low-income students, (9%), they still perform well but lower compared to their classmates who doesn’t have a low-income background. The teacher to student ratio is one to 17.



Kingsley Elementary School- 5/10 Scores: Great Schools says students at Kingsley are academically making progress and are on track when compared to other neighboring schools and the state. Students do score above the state’s average. Demographics: At Kingsley the student demographic is Hispanics (59%), white (24%), black (8%) and Asian (5%). Great Schools says 59% of students come from low-income families. The teacher to student ratio is one to 10.



More information about each of these schools can be found at GreatSchools.