Courtesy Google Maps

The Goodwill store at 888 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. in West End reopened today after after completing internal renovations.

The store is marking its 50th anniversary in the neighborhood, making it the oldest Goodwill store in metro Atlanta, according to a press release.

The renovations are part of Goodwill of North Georgia’s effort to refresh many of its stores across the region.

“It’s exciting to see some of our longer-standing stores get facelifts after serving the community for so long,” Elaine Armstrong, Vice President of Marketing said. “These stores, such as West End, have been around for a while and deserve an update so that everyone – from team members to shoppers and donors – can have a revamped Goodwill experience.”

Goodwill team members have worked on updating the entire layout, including new wall graphics, fresh paint colors, new flooring, highly organized racks and shelves, and energy-saving LED lighting to brighten up the store. In addition, the expanded “new goods” section is dedicated to packaged new goods such as snacks and drinks. This section is constantly changing with new, special value items.

“It’s been an amazing process to see the store change over a relatively short time period,” West End Assistant Store Manager John Jenkins said. “This refresh has not only been great for the community but for the store associates as well, who along with me, are excited by this ‘new beginning’.”