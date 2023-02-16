Field Day at Oakhurst Elementary.

Located just east of Atlanta’s city limits, Decatur offers many options for public schooling.

We’ve put together a convenient list of primary schools with the highest rankings according to GreatSchools.

GreatSchools is a nonprofit focused on supplying vetted information on school quality, parenting guidance and communities.

Oakhurst Elementary School

Test scores and equity at Oakhurst Elementary are well above average. Test scores are near double the state average for English and math (the state average in English is 43%, and 85% at Oakhurst. Similarly, the average math score in Georgia is 43%, and Oakhurst’s is 88%).

This school boasts a unique course catalog by offering classes in Creative Writing, French and Graphic Design. Many parents review Oakhurst Elementary positively with a perfect score. Parents generally give positive reviews of this school. Check out these reviews here.

Wadsworth Magnet School for High Achievers

The student-teacher ratio is well below the state and nationwide average of 15 students per teacher (at 11 students per teacher). This school serves students in fourth through sixth grade.

GreatSchools gives this school a 10/10 on equity and test scores. And while prior student transcripts and an application process is needed for admittance, less than 3% of all students are ever suspended, a third of Georgia’s average for disciplinary suspension.

The majority (89%) of the students at Wadsworth are Black, the only school with a higher percentage of non-white students in this Top 3 list.

New Glennwood Elementary

Students score 73% and 72% in reading and mathematics, respectively, which is well above the state average of 43% in both.

The student to teacher ratio at New Glennwood Elementary is 15 to 1, and 95% of the teachers have had at least three years of teaching experience.

The remaining top 10 elementary schools in Decatur are:

4. Winnona Park Elementary School

5. Narvie Harris Elementary School

6. Briarlake Elementary School

7. International Community School

8. Laurel Ridge Elementary School

9. Kelley Lake School

10. Fifth Avenue Elementary School

GreatSchools offers a convenient page view these rankings and all other Decatur school rankings.

US News similarly has a page of rankings and reviews of schools—view their page on Decatur here.