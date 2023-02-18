The mental health services provider opened for services in Sandy Springs on Monday. (Elite Mental Health)

Elite Mental Health opened a new location in Sandy Springs on Peachtree Dunwoody Road on Feb. 13.

Athar and Suraya Khan brought the franchise location to 5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Suite A-255, with the intent to make quality mental health services more accessible.

“Launching a business that impacts the community positively was a big objective of mine,” said Suraya Khan. “Observing the impact that the pandemic has had on the community made it a no-brainer.”

Ciara Green is the clinical director at Ellie Mental Health in Sandy Springs. She has worked in the mental health field for more than a decade, has a wide range of experience in working with children, teens, and adults, and is trained in Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy.

For more information about Visit Ellie Mental Health Sandy Springs online.

