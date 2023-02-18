A rendering of the public safety training center site.

A Fulton County judge has denied an injunction to halt construction work on Atlanta’s controversial public safety training center.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. ruled against the plaintiffs — DeKalb County resident Amy Taylor, DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry and the South River Watershed Alliance — who challenged recently issued land development permits citing environmental concerns.

The plaintiffs wanted the court to issue a stop-work order until the DeKalb County Zoning Board of Appeals hears the case in April. The training center site located off Key Road in South River Forest is located inside DeKalb County but the property is owned by the City of Atlanta.

Judge Cox said in his ruling that the “property owned by a governmental entity for governmental purposes is exempt from local zoning ordinances.” He also said the argument that construction might result in high levels of sediment in Intrenchment Creek was “speculative.”

Activists, nearby residents, and environmental organizations have been fighting the construction of the training facility – which opponents have nicknamed “Cop City” – including occupation of the site.

On Jan. 18, Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran, 26, was shot and killed during a confrontation with law enforcement clearing the property.