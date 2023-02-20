A 60-year-old man has been arrested for vandalizing Providence Missionary Baptist Church in southewest Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department report, an off-duty officer arrived at the church, located at 2295 Benjamin E. Mays Dr SW, where he works an extra job at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Upon his arrival, the officer was alerted by a member of the church that someone had vandalized the building. The officer observed vulgar language spray-painted all across the front of the church building.

Video surveillance revealed that a male, later identified as 60-year-old James McIntyre, was responsible for the vandalism.

During the investigation, McIntyre was located sitting across from the church. He was arrested on scene without incident. Further investigation revealed McIntyre was removed from the property on Febr. 12 for trespassing.

He was charged with Vandalism To A Place Of Worship and transported to the Fulton County Jail.