Less than an hour north of Atlanta, more than 20 million daffodils grow across 220 acres.

“Each fall, we plant new bulbs in unique designs to create rivers of color — flowing waves of golden-yellow blossoms covering acres and acres of hillsides,” said Jim Gibbs, owner of Gibbs Gardens.

Gibbs Gardens is one of the best places in the world to see daffodils according to Flower Magazine.

“We are honored to be recognized by this world-class magazine,” said Gibbs.

At the gardens more than 100 daffodil varieties bloom every two weeks for a full six weeks. The flowers blossom in hues of yellow, orange, white, peach and deep gold.

“Each daffodil bulb will divide and double every year, adding huge numbers of blooms to the daffodil gardens each season,” said Gibbs.

In the fall of 2022, Gibbs planted an additional 570,000 new perennial daffodil bulbs.

The site also houses 200 cherry trees, impressive tulip displays, 20 seasonal flower displays and five feature gardens.

Along with the recent nod from Flower Magazine, Gibbs Gardens is also one of the Best Botanical Gardens in America according to Explore Georgia and is the top garden in Georgia according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

