We put together this guide to help residents new to Dunwoody — and current residents — with setting up and changing utilities and using city services.

Utilities

Trash and Recycling: If you are moving to an existing home in Dunwoody, you will need to complete a request here to the Dekalb county Sanitation Department. Residents with newly built homes can register through a separate portal here.

Internet: There are a variety of providers in Dunwoody including Google Fiber, T-Mobile, Xfinity, AT&T U-Verse and more.

Once you are officially settled into your new residence, here are some other resources to get you fully integrated into the city of Dunwoody.

What areas of Dunwoody does Dekalb County cover?

Dekalb County covers the entirety of the city of Dunwoody.

Public Transit

Dunwoody Train Station is located at 1111 Hammond Drive and is located conveniently next to Perimeter Shopping Mall. Free daily and paid long-term parking are available at this train station if you would rather not take the bus. More information about this train station and the line it travels can be found on Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority’s (MARTA’s) designated page here.

Animal ordinances

Dunwoody residents are required to register their pets with Dekalb County’s Animal Services. Their page lists the many ways to register your pet.

Wondering what your property taxes might be?

Dekalb County has this page that helps you understand what your taxes might be for your property. It contains frequently asked questions and answers.

Get a Georgia driver’s license

According to the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS), You must apply for a Georgia Driver’s License within 30 days of becoming a Georgia resident. This can be completed in-person. You will be required to surrender your current license and take and pass a vision exam. More information and details regarding atypical situations can be found on the Georgia DDS page here. Finding your closest DDS – or one convenient via MARTA – can be searched for on the portal here.

Get a ticket?

You can pay it online through this link from Dunwoody City. Alternatively, if you have a ticket from Dekalb County, you’ll need to use this portal to pay your citation.

Contact city government departments

If you need something at City Hall — like a question about a permit answered — they are available by phone at (678) 382-6700

Sign up for parks and rec programs

If you are interested in discovering information about youth and adult activities the city offers, this link will help you uncover all that the City of Dunwoody Parks and Recreation different offers.

Register to vote

Information for registering to vote can be found on a Dekalb County government page here.

Get a library card

While most libraries in Georgia are part of the PINES Library system, Dunwoody is secluded in the Dekalb County Library System. Anyone may apply for a Dekalb library card by following this link.