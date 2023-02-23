Eleven of Atlanta Public Schools’ high schools have been named 2023 AP Honor Schools by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE).

“The recognition of our 11 AP Honor Schools is an achievement that we are extremely proud of, and it directly aligns with our academic work to prepare students to be college and career ready,” said APS superintendent Lisa Herring.

The 2023 AP Honor Schools are named in eight categories based on the results of 2022 AP courses and exams. GaDOE began recognizing AP Honor Schools in 2008.

“By increasing access to advanced coursework, students are exposed to the rigor of college-level courses while still in high school. This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our scholars, teachers, school and district leaders,” said Herring.

AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high school level. Students who receive a three, four or five on an AP exam can receive college credit.

The news of this achievement comes on the heels of APS students earning the district’s highest graduation rate ever, 84%, for the class of 2022.

Statewide a total of 273 schools from 97 Georgia school districts were named 2023 AP Honor Schools.

“The number of AP Honor Schools increased by more than 14%, which serves as a testament to our commitment to expand opportunities for Georgia students, including in advanced and accelerated coursework,” said state school superintendent Richard Woods.

Georgia’s 2023 AP Honor Schools include:

Access and Support Schools – Schools with at least 30% of AP exams taken by students who identified as African American and/or Hispanic and 30% of all AP exams earning scores of three or higher.

Charles R. Drew Charter School

North Atlanta High School

Challenge Schools – Schools with enrollments of 900 or fewer students and students testing in English, math, science, and social studies.

Booker T. Washington High School

Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

South Atlanta High School

Expansion Schools – AP schools with 25% growth in AP student participation from May 2021 to May 2022 and a minimum of 25 students testing in May 2020.

Benjamin E. Mays High School

Charles R. Drew Charter School

D.M. Therrell High School

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Maynard Jackson High School

Humanities Schools – Schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course, and one world language course.

Charles R. Drew Charter School

Midtown High School

North Atlanta High School

South Atlanta High School

Humanities Achievement Schools – AP Humanities schools with at least 50% of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of three or higher.

Midtown High School

North Atlanta High School

Schools of Distinction – Schools with at least 20% of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50% of all AP exams earning scores of three or higher.

Midtown High School

North Atlanta High School

STEM Schools – Schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses.

Atlanta Classical Academy

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Maynard Jackson High School

Midtown High School

North Atlanta High School

STEM Achievement Schools – AP STEM schools with at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of three or higher.

Atlanta Classical Academy

Midtown High School

North Atlanta High School

For more information, click here.