If you really love wine and have lots of it, there is a house for sale in Sandy Springs you should probably check out.

But it’s not cheap.

The home, located at 1496 Masters Club Dr., sits on a 1-acre lot near Dunwoody Country Club and comes with a variety of interesting features including a batting cage, a walk-out level pool with a separate pool house and a theatre room. It’s on the market for $2,5 million.

But it’s all of the wine rooms that make this house stand out. You’ll find two wine cellars that can hold up to a whopping 7,000 bottles of vino. In the living room there is a temperature controlled wine storage where you can store another 300 bottles.

Check out photos of the home

1 / 41

And if that was not enough there is a pool house that comes with its own hidden wine cellar, the listing says and on the terrace level there is a wine cellar and full bar with a kegerator.



The Details

Here are a few details to know about the house:



• Built: 1981

• Square feet: 5,875

• Bedrooms: 5

• Bathrooms: 9

• Full Baths: 6

• ½ Baths: 3



[MORE REAL ESTATE: Find hundreds of listings on our real estate section]