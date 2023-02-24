Courtesy Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Ahead of its 67th annual Induction Ceremony, the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame has announced its incoming Class of 2023.

This year, eight individuals that made significant impacts in their respective sports will be inducted into the illustrious Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

The legendary names that make up this year’s class are:

Jackie Bradford

Bradford served as the head coach for the Greater Atlanta Christian boy’s basketball team from 1968 to 1982.

In his 15 years as head coach, Bradford compiled an impressive 253-82 record, along with winning three state championships.

This year will be the second time Bradford has been inducted into a hall of fame. Back in 2012, Bradford was inducted into the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame.

“To be included with so many great people who have achieved at such high levels is a little bit intimidating. I don’t know whether or not I am deserving, but I am certainly appreciative of that honor,” said Bradford.

Buck Godfrey

Godfrey was the head coach at Southwest Dekalb High School for 30 years. During his time there, he amassed 273 total wins, 13 regional titles, and won a state championship in 1995.

The South Carolina native was also inducted into the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Georgia Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2014.

Andruw Jones

Jones had a highly-decorated career during his 12 years with the Atlanta Braves.

The MLB outfielder was the recipient of five All-Star selections and 10 Golden Glove awards, along with the NL Hank Aaron Award for being the league’s best offensive player in a season.

Jones would go on to be inducted in the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame in 2016.

Shawn Jones

During his quarterback career at Georgia Tech, Jones set multiple school and league records.

In 1990, Jones would lead Georgia Tech to a dominating win over Nebraska in the National Championship game, where he would be named game MVP.

Jones was added to the Georgia Tech’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003.

Stan Kasten

Kasten began his Atlanta sports career as a general manager for the Hawks in 1979. After his stint there, Kasten moved to professional baseball, serving as president for the Atlanta Braves.

Under Kasten’s leadership, the team won 14 straight division titles, five NL pennants, and a World Series Championship.

Kasten is now currently the president and CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Al Parker

Parker is one of the most accomplished junior tennis players in history, earning a record 25 national junior titles, along with winning the Grand Slam of junior tennis.

While at the University of Georgia, Parker won two national collegiate singles championships, in addition to 10 other singles and doubles titles.

Parker was inducted into the Georgia Tennis Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Collegiate Tennis Hall of Fame in 2007.

Ron Reed

Reed began his pro sports career in the NBA, playing two seasons for the Detroit Pistons before making the move to baseball.

As a member of the Atlanta Braves for nine seasons, Reed amassed double digit wins in five separate seasons as a starting pitcher. He would also be named an All-Star in 1968.

Reed would go on to play for the Phillies, helping the team to win a World Series in 1980 as a reliever.

Mark Richt

Richt started out his coaching career at Florida State, serving as the team’s quarterback coach and offensive coordinator.

During his head coaching tenure with the Georgia Bulldogs, Richt led the team to six division titles, two conference championships and an overall record of 126-45.

Richt continues to be active in the football community and is currently an analyst for the ACC Network.

Induction Ceremony

The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame’s 67th Annual Induction Ceremony is scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 24th and 25th.

In addition to the ceremony (scheduled for Feb. 25), there are also multiple activities planned for the Friday (Feb. 24).

These activities include a golf tournament, jacket ceremony and an autograph session at the Hall.

The 67th Annual Induction Ceremony will take place at the Macon City Auditorium.