Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp with the members of the Georgia Grown Executive Chef program.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture and the Georgia Restaurant Association have announced five new Georgia Grown Executive Chefs.

The announcement came at the 2023 Taste of Georgia Legislative Reception on Feb. 23, according to a press release. The Georgia Grown Executive Chef program is a statewide initiative that aims to foster relationships between chefs and farmers in Georgia’s food scene. The 2023 executive chefs were announced by Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper and Georgia Restaurant Association President and CEO Karen Brenner.

The five new executive chefs are Chef Robert Butts of Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, Chef Kristina Dahl of Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia/Helms College, Chef Karl Gorline of the Woodall, Chef Ray Kees of Krystal Restaurants, and Chef Matthew Raiford of Gilliard Farms.

“We’re honored that these phenomenal chefs, many of whom also are small business owners, have accepted the distinction of wearing a Georgia Grown chef’s coat,” said Harper in the press release. “This program is one of the many ways our relationship with the Georgia Restaurant Association has helped our team support our growers and producers.”

According to the release, this is the 12th year of the Georgia Grown Executive Chef program.

“Each year, our new class of Georgia Grown Executive Chefs raises the bar with their incredible skills and enthusiasm,” said Bremer in the release. “We are thrilled to have these five chefs represent our state’s culinary scene in 2023. Each is a true champion of the Georgia Grown program, passionate about promoting the use of local, seasonal food on their menus and strengthening relationships with Georgia suppliers.”