LUMEN Chamblee is located at 2175 American Industrial Way and consists of 318 apartment units and two ground-floor suites. Credit: Photo supplied by terra alma

Two new retail or restaurant spaces are up for grabs in Chamblee’s latest downtown development — LUMEN Chamblee.

“LUMEN Chamblee’s retail will add to the city’s existing organic pull, enhancing the community-loved dining and entertainment establishments that have already paved the way, including the Distillery of Modern Art, family favorites Vintage Pizza and Frosty Caboose, and the unique flavors from the team at Hopstix,” said Edie Weintraub, founder and chief community builder for terra alma.

LUMEN Chamblee is located at 2175 American Industrial Way. The development consists of 318 apartment units and two ground floor suites.

The real estate firm, terra alma recently listed the two ground floor suites for rent. The firm will now be offering hard hat tours.

Suite A offers 3,033-square-feet of restaurant space. Suite B features 1,425-square-feet of restaurant or retail space that is perfect for a coffee or dessert shop. Both have outdoor patio seating.

The development is a product of Atlantic Residential and Stein Investment Group. It will open to the public in the third quarter of 2023.

“We are thrilled to bring LUMEN Chamblee to life in downtown Chamblee,” said Adam Zuckerman, vice president of development with Stein Investment Group. “Our goal is to create a community that offers luxury living, dining and shopping options in a vibrant, walkable and historic downtown setting.”

For more information or to schedule a hard hat tour, call 404-436-1045 or click here.