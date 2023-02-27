The Snail of Approval awards were given out at Tio Lucho’s on Feb. 26.

Slow Food Atlanta has announced the first round of recipients in its new food and beverage award program.

The Atlanta chapter of Slow Food, an organization that hopes to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and traditions, announced last year that it would be awarding local food and beverage organizations with its inaugural “Snail of Approval” program. The award is presented to businesses who “are working to make good, clean and fair food for all,” according to a press release.

The first round of recipients were announced during Slow Food Atlanta’s annual meeting at Tio Lucho’s on Feb. 26. The winners of the award are:

“As restaurant professionals dedicating our careers to food and beverage, it’s our responsibility to ensure we are sourcing ethically and create safe and sustainable work environments for our employees,” said Jarrett Stieber, owner of Snail of Approval awardee Little Bear, in the release. “Winning the Snail of Approval Award shows customers, and our own staff, that we put our money where our mouths are, so to speak, and that we can be counted on as an honest, responsible restaurant doing things the right way (even if that means a little slower).”

Slow Food offers a “Snail of Approval” map on its website so everyone can keep track of businesses across the United States that have been given this award.

“We’re so excited to expand the Snail of Approval program and provide a well-earned spotlight on businesses that are living into the Slow Food ethos,” said Mara Welton, Slow Food director of programs, in the release. “Through this program, we envision an ever-growing network of consumer, business and environment-friendly food operations.”