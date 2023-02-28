Courtesy of Let’s Talk Womxn.

March is Women’s History Month, so why not celebrate by dining on some of the best Atlanta has to offer?

Let’s Talk Womxn – Atlanta, a group of some of the city’s best women-owned restaurants and businesses, is hosting a celebration to kick off Women’s History Month on March 3. According to a press release, the Atlanta event is part of a national Let’s Talk Womxn event that will take place across 14 U.S. markets.

The celebration will feature small bites, craft cocktails, wine, beer, and alcohol-free beverages. Throughout the event space, there will be “Instagrammable” farm table presentation displays featuring food and drink from Atlanta’s top chefs, culinary brands, and partners.

The women chefs and women-led businesses and restaurants include: Chef Deborah VanTrece of Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, Oreatha’s at The Point, and Serenidad; Chef Anne Quatrano of Star Provisions, Bacchanalia, and W.H. Stiles Fish Camp; Royal Teas Emporium, Beautiful Briny Sea, Buenos Dias Café, The Daily, Edible Endeavors, El Ponce, Love is Love Farm, 3 Park Wine Shop, Carolyn Fludd, and Global Hearth: Cooking Up a Better World.

The event will take place at the King Plow Arts Center on March 3 from 7-11 p.m. Tickets can be bought online.