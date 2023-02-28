1 / 6

Vertical construction of a new four-story, timber-framed office building is now underway at Ponce City Market.

The loft-style building will sit at the corner of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Glen Iris Drive on a former parking lot, according to developer Jamestown. 619 Ponce will include 85,000 square feet of office space and 25,000 square feet of retail space

Jamestown said in a press release that it’s using Georgia-grown timber for the project, rather than sourcing it from Canada, Austria or Germany. The company said using Georgia-grown timber and a regional supply chain – a first for mass timber construction in the state – will reduce the project’s transportation emissions and the overall environmental impact of construction.

“Mass timber is the future of sustainable development, and the future of mass timber is locally sourced,” said Jamestown President Michael Phillips in the press release. “619 Ponce will help redefine sustainable mass timber construction in the Southeast, providing developers and architects with a clear path forward for using local timber.”

The building’s columns, beams and floor slabs will be made of local southern yellow pine sawtimber harvested from Georgia forests, including from timberland Jamestown owns near Columbu. Jamestown owns and sustainably manages more than 100,000 acres of timberlands across Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

The sawtimber was transported to Georgia-Pacific’s sawmill in Albany, Georgia, where it was converted into lumber. The lumber was then transported to SmartLam’s mass timber plant in Dothan, AL, where it was manufactured into cross laminated timber (CLT) panels. The CLT panels will be erected onsite at Ponce City Market by StructureCraft and J.E. Dunn, with building completion expected in 2024. Handel Architects designed the buiding.

“Mass timber is a sustainable building material with a low carbon footprint, relative to traditional materials like concrete and steel,” said Catherine Pfeiffenberger, Managing Director and Head of Development & Construction at Jamestown. “Mass timber is also cleaner to construct, which aids in reducing carbon emissions during construction. Of equal importance, mass timber provides a warm, healthy and welcoming work environment for the people who will occupy the space.”

Amenities at 619 Ponce will include onsite daycare and medical facilities, direct access to the Atlanta BeltLine, bike storage and complimentary access to The Roof at Ponce City Market.

619 Ponce is part of Ponce City Market’s next phase, which also includes a flexible-stay hospitality living building featuring 405 furnished units with short-term and long-term stay options and Signal House, a multi-family rental building designed for active adults and the 55+ community.