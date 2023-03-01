Directly adjacent to Atlanta’s Fulton County and north of Stone Mountain city and monument, Tucker offers a number of schools for public schooling.

Determining the school for your children can be tough, so we’ve put together a convenient list of primary schools with the highest rankings on GreatSchools. GreatSchools is a nonprofit organization that works to rank schools across the US.

These are the top 3 Tucker elementary schools with detailed breakdowns for each.

Livsey Elementary School

Livsey’s GreatSchools summary ratings are as follows:

Overall rating: 7/10

7/10 Test scores: 9/10 (Above average)

9/10 (Above average) Student progress: 6/10 (Average)

6/10 (Average) Equity: 7/10 (Above average)

Test scores and equity at Livsey are well above average. While Georgia students average around 40% scores on exams on all subjects, Livsey students are consistently scoring around 65% in most subjects.

According to GreatSchools, Livsey students are testing well above the state average.

Students at the school are making average academic progress compared to last year, meaning students have strong academic skills and are learning at the same rate as similar students in other schools.

Livsey’s student body is diverse, where 42% of students are white, 28% are Hispanic or Latino and 18% are Black.

Underserved students are performing better than other students in the state, though the school may still be seeing some achievement gaps as low-income and underserved students score around 65% on tests, while all other students score around 95%.

Brockett Elementary School

Brockett’s GreatSchools summary ratings are as follows:

Overall rating: 6/10

6/10 Test scores: 6/10 (Average)

6/10 (Average) Student progress: 8/10 (Above average)

8/10 (Above average) Equity: 5/10 (Average)

Students at Brockett are testing similarly to their counterparts around Georgia; Classes here score the state average of 43% in reading and math standardized achievement. Still, compared to other schools, this school, students here show room for improvement in testing.

According to GreatSchools, Brockett students are testing above the state average, but still lower than some of its counterparts in the state.

Students at Brockett are making higher strides in academic progress compared to similar students in the state.

Underserved students at the school are performing on track with others in the state, as low-income and underserved students are scoring at 40% while all other students are around 58%.

The student-teacher ratio is well below the state and nationwide average of 15 students per teacher (at 12 students per teacher).

Midvale Elementary

Midvale’s GreatSchools summary ratings are as follows:

Overall rating: 6/10

6/10 Test scores: 6/10 (Average)

6/10 (Average) Student progress: 7/10 (Above average)

7/10 (Above average) Equity: 4/10 (Below average)

Test scores at Midvale are about the same as the state average in most categories, but students are making more academic progress given where they were last year compared to similar students in the state.

According to GreatSchools, Midvale students are testing just near the state average in most subjects.

The student population is 41% Black, 26% white and 22% Hispanic. The school also consists of about 15% of students learning English and 56% of students are from low-income families.

Underserved students at Midvale Elementary may be experiencing achievement gaps, however, as low-income and underserved students are scoring around 39% while all over students are at 84%.

The student to teacher ratio is 10:1, which is well-below the state average of 15:1, and 88% of the teachers have had at least three years of teaching experience, just below the state average 91%.

The remaining top 10 elementary schools in Tucker are:

4. Nesbit Elementary School

5. Idlewood Elementary School

6. St. Andrew Elementary School

7. Kingfisher Academy

8. Ruby Christian School

9. Atlanta Adventist International

10. Aurora Strategies

GreatSchools offers a convenient page to view these rankings and all other Tucker school rankings.