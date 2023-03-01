Playing Fields at Lakebottom Park, painting by Bruno Zupan

The works of internationally recognized artist Bruno Zupan are currently on display at the Millennium Gate Museum near Atlantic Station. My Friend, the Earth features 35 paintings and 45 original prints and is Zupan’s inaugural exhibition in Atlanta.

Zupan’s work celebrates the Earth through vibrant colors and spontaneous brushwork that seek to capture the light as it dances through his scenes. Pulling from a wealth of experience traveling the world, his paintings are inspired by a diverse array of landscapes and seasons. Finding the beauty in cities, meadows, mountains, oceans, and more, his dynamic paintings have earned him a reputation as a romantic and impressionistic master.

Millennium Gate Museum

Born in Trbovlje, Slovenia in 1939, he studied art in Zagreb, Croatia before relocating to Paris in 1962. He is currently based out of New York City but paints most of his work in Boston, Venice, Mallorca, and Paris. His works have been honored across the globe by institutions such as the Museo de Mallorca, Palais de Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., the UN Headquarters, Boston Museum of Fine Art, Columbus Museum of Art, and more. His work has been collected by many notable figures including the Prince & Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Grace of Monaco, and Li Xiannan, in addition to members of the Vanderbilt, Rockefeller, Rothschild, and Swarovski families.

My Friend, the Earth by Bruno Zupan Balcony in Venice by Bruno Zupan Parc Monceau, Paris by Bruno Zupan Weracoba Creek by Bruno Zupan Unity by Bruno Zupan

Millennium Gate Museum CEO Rodney Cook led an introduction and Zupan led an artist tour at the museum last week. During the event Zupan opined about his own career, his methods and style, his concerns regarding climate change, and the connection between artists who feature nature and environmentalists in their quest to protect the Earth.

My Friend, The Earth will be on view at the Millennium Gate Museum through April 8. More info and directions can be found online.