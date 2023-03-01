A rendering of The Stitch. (File)

Downtown Atlanta’s interstate capping project The Stitch will receive $1.1 million from the federal Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that the grant is one of 45 being awarded to projects around the country totaling $185 million.

Established by President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Reconnecting Communities Program provides technical assistance and funding for communities’ planning and construction projects that aim to connect neighborhoods back together by removing, retrofitting, or mitigating transportation barriers such as highways and railroad tracks.

This planning award will be used to study transportation improvements and infrastructure upgrades for The Stitch, a 14-acre cap park over Interstates 75 and 85.

This is the latest federal investment in the project. The Stitch received $1.2 million in funding last fall.