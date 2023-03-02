Lady Locavores will take place at Wild Heaven Brewery’s West End location on March 8.

Lady Locavores is coming back in style on International Women’s Day, March 8.

This is the eighth annual celebration of Lady Locavores, which celebrates women in Atlanta’s local food community. A ticket to the event includes food and drinks from 30 Atlanta chefs and mixologists, showcasing delicious recipes and seasonal ingredients.

The event, which is hosted by Community Farmers Markets (CFM), will take place on March 8 from 6-9 p.m. at Wild Heaven Brewery West End. You can reserve your tickets here, and all proceeds go towards CFM’s educational chef program, which offers at-market and community demonstrations of cooking techniques and ways to use seasonal products.

This year’s event will include a dance party with DJ Rasyrious and a green carpet to show off your style. This year’s chefs represent a variety of different cultures and foods. Participants include Kiyoka Nishikawa, former chef for the Japanese embassy; Yohana Solomon, a long-time vendor with CFM who prepares Ethiopian staples; Poorvi Chordia, a tea sommelier who sources herbs directly from the Indian farmers she visits annually; and Ilene Rouamvongsor from Laos and Natalie Fisher-Chavez from Mexico, who are both CFM Educational Chefs.

A full lineup of participating chefs can be found online. You can also see this year’s honorees below.