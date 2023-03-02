A custom-built Old English style home positioned on Lake Windward in Alpharetta is on the market for $3.8 million.

The home, advertised as “incredible resort-style living” offers a long list of outside features and one pretty amazing view.

Check out photos of the home in this gallery

Here’s some of what you get outside:

• Flagstone patio areas

• Custom fireplace

• Outdoor kitchen/grilling area

• Two screened porches and an indoor pool

Inside, there is a two-story great room with lake views, a two-story fireplace and even a custom bookcase that opens to a playroom with a stage.

You can see all of the details and features this home offers at this link.

