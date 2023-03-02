Subscribe to Atlanta’s favorite free morning newsletter.
A custom-built Old English style home positioned on Lake Windward in Alpharetta is on the market for $3.8 million.
The home, advertised as “incredible resort-style living” offers a long list of outside features and one pretty amazing view.
Here’s some of what you get outside:
• Flagstone patio areas
• Custom fireplace
• Outdoor kitchen/grilling area
• Two screened porches and an indoor pool
Inside, there is a two-story great room with lake views, a two-story fireplace and even a custom bookcase that opens to a playroom with a stage.
