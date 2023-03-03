After mining our database of over 1200 venues and chefs, on the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found a total of 105 (and counting) underground dining events with 66 ITP and 39 OTP.
And making further use of our fancy technology, our proprietary processes and our salivary glands, we humbly offer below a curated snapshot of where to rock out on pop-ups and food trucks.
Highlights this Week
- Tony’s Got the Beef: @tonys_atl has got Chicago beef sandwiches all weekend long: @independent_distilling in Decatur on Fri, @elsewherebrewing in Grant Park on Sat and @properhoproswell in Roswell on Sun
- Illegal Vietnamese: The good folks at @illegalfoodatl are back at @eventidebrewing in Grant Park on Sat with the bánh mìs made with some truly special bread
- Fried Chicken Bao: Latin fusion from @fidelasstreetkitchen this Sun at @contrastartisanales includes fried chicken baos and carnitas eggrolls
- Randeaux Po Boys: on Fri in Avondale Estates at @littlecottagebrewery, @randeauxs is bringing the Po Boys
- Vietmex: come back to Little Cottage on Sat for @gorditasatl and @bamepopup who are bringing together Mexican and Vietnamese
- Mother’s Crawfish Boil: fresh from a trip to serving their fried chicken at State Farm Arena, @mothers.best is boiling the crawfish at @boggssocial on the Westside on Sun
- P’Tree Road Farmer’s Mkt is Back!: We are feeling that spring is right around the corner with the opening of @ptreefarmersmkt in Buckhead on Saturday. Check out @comfortzonem2 who will be serving salmon cakes benedict, veggie quiche and brown butter bread pudding
- Hapag’s Sweets: Ube infused Filipino sweets from @hapag.atl are to be had on Sat at @nom_station in Marietta
- Kaisu’s Girl Scout Inspiration: We can’t wait to try some thin mint s’mores! @kaisubakehouse prepares a shortbread base with crushed mint cookies, homemade chocolate marshmallow dipped in mint chocolate and topped with a mint cookie. Pre-order to pick up at @rebelteahouse in Decatur on Sun
- Veganish: Grab some vegan, vegetarian & pescatarian food from @atlfoodtruckpark in Jonesboro on Saturday
- New School Ga BBQ: @secretpintbbq is still serving out of @bowlshi in John’s Creek. Find them on Sat for some of the best BBQ around
THE DEETS:
FRIDAY
Avondale Estates: Randeaux’s (New Orleans)
5:00pm Fri, Mar 3 | Little Cottage Brewery
Decatur: Tony’s (Chicago Beef)
5:00pm Fri, Mar 3 | Independent Distilling Company
SATURDAY
Buckhead: P’Tree Road Farmer’s Market Pop-Up Chef Series
8:30am – 12:00pm Sat, Mar 4 | Peachtree Road Farmers Market
11:00am – 2:00pm Sat, Mar 4 | Nom Station
Grant Park: Tony’s (Chicago Beef)
12:00pm Sat, Mar 4 | Elsewhere Brewing
John’s Creek: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ)
12:00pm – 4:00pm Sat, Mar 4 | Bowl Shi
Avondale Estates: GORDITAS (Mexican), Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese)
1:00pm Sat, Mar 4 | Little Cottage Brewery
Jonesboro: Veganish (Vegan, Vegetarian & Pescatarian)
1:00pm – 7:00pm Sat, Mar 4 | Atlanta Food Truck Park / Veganish
Grant park: Illegal Food (comfort food)
2:00pm Sat, Mar 4 | Eventide Brewing
SUNDAY
Roswell: Tony’s (Chicago Beef)
12:00pm Sun, Mar 5 | Proper Hop Taphouse
Chamblee: Fidela’s Street Kitchen (Latin American + Southern)
1:00pm Sun, Mar 5 | Contrast Artisan Ales
West End: MOTHERS BEST Crawfish Boil
3:00pm – 9:00pm Sun, Mar 5 | Boggs Social & Supply