Secret Pint will be serving his new school Georgia BBQ at Bowl-Shi in Johns Creek on Saturday.



After mining our database of over 1200 venues and chefs, on the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found a total of 105 (and counting) underground dining events with 66 ITP and 39 OTP.

And making further use of our fancy technology, our proprietary processes and our salivary glands, we humbly offer below a curated snapshot of where to rock out on pop-ups and food trucks.

Highlights this Week

P’Tree Road Farmer’s Mkt is Back!: We are feeling that spring is right around the corner with the opening of @ptreefarmersmkt in Buckhead on Saturday. Check out @comfortzonem2 who will be serving salmon cakes benedict, veggie quiche and brown butter bread pudding

Hapag's Sweets : Ube infused Filipino sweets from @hapag.atl are to be had on Sat at @nom_station in Marietta

Kaisu's Girl Scout Inspiration: We can't wait to try some thin mint s'mores! @kaisubakehouse prepares a shortbread base with crushed mint cookies, homemade chocolate marshmallow dipped in mint chocolate and topped with a mint cookie. Pre-order to pick up at @rebelteahouse in Decatur on Sun

Veganish: Grab some vegan, vegetarian & pescatarian food from @atlfoodtruckpark in Jonesboro on Saturday

New School Ga BBQ: @secretpintbbq is still serving out of @bowlshi in John's Creek. Find them on Sat for some of the best BBQ around

THE DEETS:

FRIDAY

Avondale Estates: Randeaux’s (New Orleans)

5:00pm Fri, Mar 3 | Little Cottage Brewery

Decatur: Tony’s (Chicago Beef)

5:00pm Fri, Mar 3 | Independent Distilling Company

SATURDAY

Buckhead: P’Tree Road Farmer’s Market Pop-Up Chef Series

8:30am – 12:00pm Sat, Mar 4 | Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Marietta: HAPAG (baked goods)

11:00am – 2:00pm Sat, Mar 4 | Nom Station

Grant Park: Tony’s (Chicago Beef)

12:00pm Sat, Mar 4 | Elsewhere Brewing

John’s Creek: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ)

12:00pm – 4:00pm Sat, Mar 4 | Bowl Shi

Avondale Estates: GORDITAS (Mexican), Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese)

1:00pm Sat, Mar 4 | Little Cottage Brewery

Jonesboro: Veganish (Vegan, Vegetarian & Pescatarian)

1:00pm – 7:00pm Sat, Mar 4 | Atlanta Food Truck Park / Veganish

Grant park: Illegal Food (comfort food)

2:00pm Sat, Mar 4 | Eventide Brewing

SUNDAY

Roswell: Tony’s (Chicago Beef)

12:00pm Sun, Mar 5 | Proper Hop Taphouse

Chamblee: Fidela’s Street Kitchen (Latin American + Southern)

1:00pm Sun, Mar 5 | Contrast Artisan Ales

West End: MOTHERS BEST Crawfish Boil

3:00pm – 9:00pm Sun, Mar 5 | Boggs Social & Supply