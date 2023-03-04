Famed saxophonist Houston Person is partnering with Joe Alterman to grace the stage at the Breman Museum.

Alterman and Person will perform on March 12 as part of the museum’s Molly Blank Concert Series.

“Houston and I have such a fun time performing together,” said Alterman, “and there are smiles all around when we play — both on our faces and those in the audience.”

Alterman is a pianist known for opening for Ramsey Lewis at world-renowned venues including the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and New York’s Blue Note.

Person, who has 75 albums, believes in music that provides, “a release and a relief.” His goal in recordings and concerts is to deliver, “good solid melodies with some improvisation and plenty of blues feel.”

He is best known for his work in soul jazz and his 35-year partnership with Etta Jones. Person has also recorded with Charles Brown, Charles Earland, Lena Horne, Lou Rawls, Horace Silver and Dakota Staton.

The show, entitled ‘Together Again’, will kick off at 5 p.m. after a one-hour reception at 4 p.m. that will feature food and drinks from Kosher Cajun.

Throughout the performance the duo will explore the Great American Songbook.

The Breman Museum is located at 1440 Spring Street in Atlanta. For additional information, call 678-222-3700 or click here.