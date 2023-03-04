The Hanley Buiding in Sweet Auburn. (Courtesy Trinity Community Ministries)

Trinity Community Ministries, Atlanta’s dedicated mission to help homeless men and veterans, has renewed its 20-year lease with Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church.

The agreement will allow Trinity House to continue its operations at the historic Hanley Building at 21 Bell Street in the Sweet Auburn District, according to a press release.

“We are so thankful for Big Bethel as an essential supporter of Trinity House,” said Anita DeMyers, Executive Director of Trinity Community Ministries. “Trinity is on a mission to change lives in Atlanta and beyond. In partnership with Big Bethel AME, as well as our loyal supporters, we’re making miracles happen together.”

Trinity Community Ministries was founded in 1981 as a nonprofit to support the underserved in Atlanta. The heart of Trinity’s operations happens at Trinity House, a 36-bed facility where men enter into a long-term recovery program.

Trinity House has a 24-hour staff aiding with wellness support, helping clients find and retain employment, as well as financial planning with the goal of a client saving $2,500 to “graduate” within a year.

“Trinity House is an incredible place. The idea is not that the men would just get clean, but that they will go back into the community and transform the lives of others,” said Trinity graduate William Strong. “The altruistic emphasis empowers the men of Trinity to see themselves as essential community members. Every week, they host an alumni week, we have alumni return to Trinity House to share about life challenges they face after they have graduated so current clients will be ready to navigate them.”

Trinity-House is located one block from Big Bethel AME, home of Atlanta’s iconic ‘JESUS SAVES’ tower. Since it first entered into this agreement with Big Bethel in 2004, Trinity House has operated in the historic Hanley Building — a landmark and former funeral home where the body of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was prepared.

“Dr. King spoke of our beloved community, and this is his dream made into a reality. There is a commitment from Big Bethel to support our community. Trinity Community Ministries is a part of our community, and the fabric that makes up Big Bethel,” said Rev. John Foster, Ph.D., Senior Pastor of Big Bethel. “We have proved our commitment to Atlanta as a long-standing pillar in our community, and we’re honored to support Trinity’s mission to help even more men and their families get on the path to healing.”

For more information, visit Trinity’s website.