This May, the Rotary Club of Dunwoody invites you to get out on the golf course for a good cause.

“We are thrilled to host our second annual ‘Fore! The Memories’ and to support the Alzheimer’s Association, once again,” said Jennifer Shumway, president of the Dunwoody Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club of Dunwoody’s second annual charity golf tournament will take place on May 15 at the St. Marlo Country Club.

“Our players are some of the most prominent business leaders in the area, and their participation and support will help us make a real difference in the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” said Shumway.

The main charity for this event will be the Alzheimer’s Association. The association works to raise awareness and funding for Alzheimer’s disease research.

The golf tournament will be part of The Longest Day, an annual event held by the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Longest Day takes place on the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. It is a global event that celebrates the strength and endurance of those facing Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. The event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s disease research, support, and education programs.

Additionally, proceeds from the event will also benefit the USO, Kingsley School Thanksgiving Harvest baskets, Dresden Elementary, CAC-Community Assistant Center, and Malachi’s Kitchen.

The St. Marlo Country Club is located at 7755 St Marlo Country Club Pkwy in Duluth. For more information on the tournament, including registration and sponsorship opportunities, click here.