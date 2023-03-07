Black Girl’s Guide to Atlanta is hosting a tea party in celebration of Women’s History Month in Buckhead Village.

Black Girls’ Guide to Atlanta was created by Atlanta native Shanita Miller to help guide tourists and transplants on how to experience the city like a local. On March 18, Buckhead Village is collaborating with the guide to host a “Spring Equinox Tea Party” from 2-4 p.m.

The tea party will benefit Let’s Talk Womxn, a national collaboration of over 600 women business owners in the food and beverage industry. At the tea party, there will be a blend-your-own tea par from Atlanta’s Oatstraw Tea Company and small bites catered by Bella Cucina, which comes from Let’s Talk Womxn member Alisa Barry.

“Let’s Talk Womxn Atlanta is excited to partner with Buckhead Village and Black Girls Guide to Atlanta for this event,” said Rosa Thurnher, co-host of the Atlanta chapter of Let’s Talk Womxn and co-owner of El Ponce, in a statement. “Our mission is to foster and promote female entrepreneurship in food and beverage in Atlanta. This event will help to sponsor an educational opportunity for a local entrepreneur, with the goal of giving her access to the tools to grow and prosper.”

Along with the tea party, Miller of Black Girl’s Guide to Atlanta will offer a guided meditation. Tickets are available here.